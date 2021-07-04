Grant Gustin Reportedly Really Wants Out Of The Flash

With Arrow having ended last year, The Flash‘s Grant Gustin is now the leading star of the Arrowverse, especially with Supergirl also about to conclude later this year. The Scarlet Speedster will continue on being the main man of the franchise for at least one more year, too, as The Flash is returning for an eighth season, with Gustin having signed on for another go-around as Barry Allen. But what about after that?

According to a new rumor, Gustin may be looking to make season 8 his last, but The CW isn’t having it. As per tipster Daniel Richtman, the star is in the midst of a battle with the network behind the scenes as he allegedly “really wants out” of the Arrowverse. However, The CW is dead-set on continuing to pump out more of The Flash, which has traditionally been the most popular offering from their roster of DC TV series.

The Flash Reveals First Look At Jordan Fisher As Impulse 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

On the one hand, it wouldn’t be surprising if Gustin did wish to bow out after season 8. Stephen Amell likewise said goodbye to Oliver Queen after a shortened eighth season run of Arrow. Gustin, who’s good pals with Amell, may decide that a similar career move could work for him as well. On the other hand, the actor has never suggested he’s looking to move on from the Arrowverse before now. Last year, he even indicated he was interested in sticking around for a ninth season.

Obviously, however, he might’ve changed his mind since then – Gustin did recently become a father for the first time. In which case, The CW would no doubt fight hard to convince him to flip his position again. They were desperate to keep Amell on for as long as possible, after all, ultimately managing to convince him to do Arrow season 8 when he wanted to stop after seven. But will they get their way this time?

While the future of The Flash beyond season 8 is unclear right now, the good news is there’s a lot more of the show still to come. Season 7 kicks off its final three episodes next Tuesday, July 6th, on The CW.