Grant Gustin shares somber video hanging up his ‘The Flash’ attire for the last time

The final season of CW’s The Flash has finished filming, and series star Grant Gustin marked the moment in the most heartbreakingly “real” way possible.

The star who brought life to television’s version of the fastest man alive for nine seasons shared a behind the scenes clip on Instagram in his dressing room. In the post, he hangs up his iconic red costume for one last time.

As Gustin fits the bulk of his suit on a hanger, he gestures to another piece of his costume which is already on the rail. “I don’t usually hang that,” he tells the camera. “It usually goes in my laundry. Doesn’t need to be washed now,” he says longingly. He puts the rest of his suit on the rack before patting and thanking it, as if he were saying farewell to an old friend. We’re not crying; you are.

CW’s The Flash will end its 13-episode run in May. After that, all eyes will shift to the big-screen take on the speedy superhero being brought to life by a much less wholesome actor, Ezra Miller. In fact, fans are imploring DC to consider replacing Miller with Gustin in the future DCU.

New episodes of The Flash are coming every Wednesday to The CW at 7:00 pm CT / 8:00 pm ET.