‘Grantchester’ Season 10 release window, cast, plot predictions, and more

As the new vicar in town, played by Hollyoaks‘ Rishi Nair, delights Grantchester fans in his first outings in season nine, the wheels are beginning to turn on the quaint mystery-drama’s tenth season.

News of the show’s renewal was shared by PBS and ITV on June 18, along with a charming video from the two leading men, Nair, and mainstay Robson Green who plays the Detective Inspector with a “thing” for vicars, Geordie Keating. Grantchester‘s premise of pairing a police officer with the local vicar to solve the many wide-ranging crimes blighting the titular small town is based on James Runcie’s collection of short stories The Grantchester Mysteries.

When is season 10 of Grantchester coming out?

Although the cast is getting back together to film the tenth season of Grantchester as early as July, there is no official release date for the new collection of episodes yet.

Past seasons of the beloved PBS Masterpiece series have typically received different release dates depending on which network you’re tuning in from, tending to air on PBS before they make their way to ITV. Nevertheless, it’s safe to expect Season 10 to reach screens across the U.S. and the U.K. no sooner than 2025.

Who’s returning for season 10?

Per PBS, Grantchster fans can eagerly prepare for the return of not only Green and Nair, but other returning cast members including Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters, and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

The gang is all sticking together for another season of crime-solving, intrigue, and a few good-natured laughs.

Do we know the plot of Grantchester season 10?

PBS has not revealed which Runcie mysteries it plans to adapt from the next chapter of DI Keating and Vicar Alphy Kotteram’s expeditions. So far, season 9 has been marked by the period of adaptation of the town to the new vicar, following Tom Brittney’s exit from the show and his character Reverend Will Davenport’s consequential choice to move on to, maybe not greener, but different pastures.

Alphy has been a hit with the ladies so far and despite a rocky start to his relationship with Georgie, the two are bound to become as unforgettable a duo as the two detective/vicar mash-ups that preceded them. Season 10 will inevitably find Alphy more settled in the community, and ready to take on whichever cases Geordie throws his way.

