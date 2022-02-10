‘Green Lantern’ star offers update on long-awaited HBO Max series

Thanks to a recent Finn Wittrock AMA that’s starting to circulate more widely, the Green Lantern star may have shed some light on the anticipated HBO Max series.

As a Finn Wittrock fan page on Instagram detailed on last week’s AMA session noted, he was asked — as the session’s last question, naturally — if he could reveal anything about the Green Lantern HBO Max series.

Wittrock teased,

“I am sworn to secrecy, and especially since I am new to the DCU, I don’t want them to kick me out of the universe! But I can tell you that the script is great, and that I’m just starting to get into Guy Gardner shape!”

The American Horror Story star didn’t shed much more light on the anticipated show, though as Screen Rant posited back in November, the HBO Max show may have a darker tone than other past iterations of Green Lanterns, including the 2011 movie featuring Ryan Reynolds in the role.

That version didn’t sit particularly well with critics and audiences, as some dire Rotten Tomatoes scores reflect, though Reynolds declared the protagonist “reckless but likable” when live-tweeting his personal initial screening of the movie last St. Patrick’s Day — a decade after it whooshed through theaters.

This protagonist seems reckless but likable — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Fans are more hopeful for the version that showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith is putting together for the streaming giant. This past August, Wittrock shared with Entertainment Weekly,

It is really cool how sprawling a storyline it is. It’s pretty epic. It spans time and space and has something for everyone. It’s not your average superhero story… He takes on a lot of this show. He’s a pretty big part of it. I think it’s an interesting way in. It’s not the conventional way in, but I think people might see a side of him they didn’t know was there.”

HBO Max did release an animated version of Green Lantern, Green Lantern: The Animated Series, which pleased a number of fans during its run in 2012 and 2013. Perhaps it’ll display the right touch with the superhero when he returns to the screen — whenever that might be.