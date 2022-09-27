Greens and Blacks unite as they agreed that this ‘House of the Dragon’ character is an incel

Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode six of House of the Dragon

While House of the Dragon fans have been divided on who they align with, episode six has fans united in arms as they found something in common. Even if they have various reasons to hate Rhaenyra or Alicent, they can agree that one of the characters in the show is the worst.

Reddit user u/Randomly2 has united the two dividing factions on r/HouseOfTheDragon. They pointed out that despite their differences, they can agree on the fact that Ser Criston Cole is an incel as he is still holding a grudge against the princess of Kings Landing. It’s been 10 years since the two had sex. And guess what, both parties agreed.

Those in the Greens pointed out that Alicent Hightower was shocked by Criston’s comments about the princess. While Alicent has some resentment against her stepdaughter, her face was shocked when she heard the words that came out of Criston’s mouth.

Meanwhile, people aligned with the Blacks pointed out that Alicent needs new friends as her ‘friendship’ with Criston is creating a “toxic feedback loop” amongst each other. They also theorized that the life and ‘relationship’ that Ser Harwin Strong has with Rhaenyra could have been him if he wasn’t a toxic person. Now, the man’s jealous.

But both parties agreed that Criston is a terrible person and that he went from the most well-liked character to the most hated in the span of one episode.

While there is a great divide between the two royal allegiances, at least they were able to find something in common to put their strife to a minor pause. But it seems that Sir Criston Cole is here to stay as long as he’s under the protection of Queen Alicent.

House of the Dragon is now available to stream on HBO Max.