‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season finale 2024 explained

Grey’s Anatomy has delivered yet another season finale that was super fun to watch and not so fun for Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her fellow doctors. Set against a wildfire tearing Seattle apart, the tenth and final episode of season 20 might be the most interesting one that aired in 2024.

While Pompeo’s role was made smaller in season 19, Meredith is the focal point of the season 20 finale of Grey’s Anatomy. What happened to Meredith during this memorable episode, and what will next season look like?

What happened during the Grey’s Anatomy season finale in 2024?

Many Grey’s Anatomy season finales focus on a crisis, from Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) cutting Denny Duquette’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) LVAD wire at the end of season 2 to the season 8 finale plane crash. The Grey’s Anatomy season 20 finale features a scary and dangerous wildfire that Ben Warren (Jason George) is fighting along with his crew in a Station 19 crossover. As the doctors help out, they face massive problems in their romantic and work lives.

The episode begins with some light moments, from the intern complaining that their coffee cart is closed to Monica Beltran (Natalie Morales) joking that she wants Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) to meet her mom and dad after their one-night stand. Then the episode kicks into high gear.

In what is arguably the most significant storyline in the season 20 finale, Meredith’s research project is in jeopardy when Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) discovers that Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) gave Meredith money when she wasn’t supposed to. Meredith is told to make a horrible (and unfair) choice: keep working at Grey Sloan and give her research back to Catherine since the Fox Foundation technically owns it, or walk away forever. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Teddy’s jobs hang in the balance as well, which makes this even trickier.

Meredith stays the strong person we know and love when she decides to publish her research and leave Grey Sloan. We cheered when, in the most memorable scene from the finale, Catherine says “You’re just like your mother” and Meredith replies, “Great. That means I’ll win.” Meredith and Amelia have figured out that the gut could be tied to Alzheimer’s, which could help stop people from being diagnosed. While Catherine admits it’s a huge deal, she’s still harsh toward Meredith, who stands her ground and believes in herself.

Meredith’s other big plotline revolves around her love life. For several seasons now, she has been in love with Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman). Although the two had a bad fight and he left because he didn’t think she was committed to him, he shows up at the hospital in an end-of-the-romantic-comedy kind of way. Their reunion is adorable and proof of why Grey’s Anatomy is still one of the most popular series on the air. Just when we think Meredith is being unfair and unreasonable, she shows how much she cares about people.

There are a few other memorable plotlines in the season 20 finale of Grey’s Anatomy. In one sad but realistic scene, Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) tells Meredith it might be time for him to leave because a patient died on his watch. He shares that he isn’t sure about his identity if he stops being a surgeon, which is relatable for all his peers. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and the interns also threaten to leave if Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) is held back and Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) discovers she’s having a baby. The characters will have to make some big choices in season 21.

What will Grey’s Anatomy season 21 be about?

After the unforgettable events of the season 20 finale of Grey’s Anatomy, season 21 will see all the main characters figuring out their work lives. Although we can predict that the doctors will get their positions back, we can also assume there will be at least one episode or two when Amelia, Meredith, Owen, and Teddy are working on Meredith’s research full-time.

It also seems likely that Grey’s Anatomy season 21 will focus on Bailey and Ben’s relationship. Deadline reported that now that Station 19 has been canceled, it’s possible that Jason George will come back to the TV series.

Since Ben used to be a surgeon at Grey Sloan, this transition would be seamless. If this happens, then the couple might face some bumps in the road since Grey’s Anatomy likes to ensure its relationships aren’t happy for too long.

