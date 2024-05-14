‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Why is Jake Borelli’s Levi leaving?

It’s tricky getting attached to Grey’s Anatomy interns and doctors because we know that in this wild TV world, no one sticks around forever. While we’re still mourning the loss of innocent and adorable doctor George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), the ABC series has given us more than enough great new characters to fall in love with over the years. Some bad news, though: we’re about to lose one of the best new faces.

Dr. Levi Schmitt has been a familiar presence on Grey’s Anatomy since he first appeared in season 14. It was recently announced that Jake Borelli is leaving the ABC drama. Let’s take a look at why…

Jake Borelli’s Grey’s Anatomy exit, explained

Screenshot via ABC

According to Deadline, Jake Borelli is exiting Grey’s Anatomy and won’t be a series regular after season 20 ends. In some cases, actors want to leave the TV show they are best known for because they want to star in movies or stop living by such a rigid shooting schedule. However, it sounds like Borelli’s departure is because of money. Deadline reported that when ABC gave Grey’s a 21st season, the TV show’s budget was reduced. Other actors are likely going to appear in fewer season 21 episodes.

We can find some comfort in the fact that Borelli will likely star in a couple of season 21 episodes. Deadline reported he is working out the details right now. This will allow the series to finish his arc properly instead of rushing things. But it looks like he will have a fairly small role in season 21, and after that, we’ll have to live without Levi.

In the past, Grey’s Anatomy has killed off several characters when actors exited the series. Hopefully Levi will be like fan-favorite character Arizona and will survive but move away.

What happened to Jake Borelli’s Grey’s Anatomy character Levi?

Screenshot via ABC

In season 20, Levi faced some big changes in his personal life while figuring out what he wanted from his career. In episode 3, “Walk on the Ocean,” he saw his ex-boyfriend Nico Kim (Alex Landi) again… and Nico’s new partner. Levi was upset to learn that they were having a baby, but after a little while, he showed some growth by realizing that it was time to move on.

Since Levi is hoping to get a fellowship in pediatrics, it’s possible that when Jake Borelli leaves Grey’s Anatomy, his character will get a position at another hospital.

As Deadline explained, Levi has been an important character on Grey’s Anatomy because Nico and Levi’s romantic season 15 elevator moment was the first time two male characters kissed on the hospital show. In an interview with Grazia Magazine, Borelli shared that he came out in 2018. It was the same time that Levi did. He said, “Levi and I are living parallel lives, and it’s one of the reasons I gravitated toward him.”

Considering Levi’s sweet personality and the struggles he has faced, we’d love for his Grey’s Anatomy exit to include an exciting new fellowship… and an unforgettable love story, too.

