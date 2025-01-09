Forgot password
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (Lifetime)
Gypsy-Rose’s emotional response to haters labeling her a ‘loose woman’ in ‘Life After Lockup’ season 2 trailer

She’s got a point.
Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi
|

Published: Jan 9, 2025 02:20 pm

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is tired of her haters. In the trailer for the second season of Life After Lockup, Blanchard fires back at people who have criticized her and questioned the paternity of her new baby, born Dec. 28, 2024.

As seen in the trailer, Blanchard’s ex Ryan Anderson took a paternity test after Aurora Raina Urker was born, despite the fact that she was sure her current boyfriend Ken Urker is the baby’s father. Anderson said the test was required by the state of Louisiana, where all involved parties live, since Blanchard and Anderson’s divorce hasn’t been finalized.

“So in the state of Louisiana, the law states that if a child is conceived within a marriage, the husband is the presumed father of that child,” Blanchard explains in the trailer. Urker also says that he wishes the pair had conceived their daughter after Blanchard was divorced.

“I’ve already seen comments online of people saying it should have been a condition of my parole to get my tubes tied,” Blanchard adds. “The test is less for the public and more for Ryan (Anderson) to say, ‘Hey dude, you’re not the father. Accept it and move on.'”

Blanchard’s pregnancy was a surprise to the pair. Blanchard and Anderson separated in April 2024 and she and Urker began dating soon after. Blanchard found out she was pregnant in May.

How to stream the complete first season of Life After Lockup before new episodes air

The second season of Life After Lockup will premiere on March 10, 2025. Until then, fans can catch up on the show’s first season on Sling.

