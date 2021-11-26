Hailee Steinfeld clears up whether ‘Hawkeye’s Kate Bishop got blipped

Within the MCU, there must be a huge social divide between those that got snapped/blipped by Thanos and those that didn’t. The blipped were essentially thrown five years into the future, reappearing to find that they’d been considered dead, their family members had moved on, and that everyone was five years older. Those remaining had to contend with five years of a traumatized world struggling to cope with half the population turning to ash.

All of which means it’s interesting to find out whether certain characters were blipped or not. Now, with Hawkeye having just aired its first two episodes, we have confirmation on what happened to Kate Bishop during this time. TheWrap asked Hailee Steinfeld directly and she said:

“No, I believe that we see her survive. And we see, you know, loss there as well. And that didn’t happen to her.”

Given that the show synopsis explicitly says Kate Bishop is 22, we should have been able to work this out for ourselves. After all, if Kate was somewhere between 9 and 11 during the Battle of New York in 2012 she’d be in her mid-teens when Thanos’ snap hit in 2018. If she got blipped she’d reawaken at that same age in 2023. We also know that Hawkeye takes place around two years after Endgame, meaning she’d be about 18 during the show if she was dusted.

Either way, it’s nice to have confirmation from the source. Kate has already displayed some fine martial arts and archery skills in the show, but I suspect her talents are about to blossom now that she’s taking advice from Clint Barton. We last saw the pair in quite the pickle: taken hostage by the Tracksuit Mafia and about to be interrogated by Alaqua Cox’s Echo.

With Kate generally assumed to be a member of the future Young Avengers, we should expect big things going forward. But after the first two episodes, she’s off to a great start.

Hawkeye airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.