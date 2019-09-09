Hailee Steinfeld Eyed To Play Kate Bishop In Hawkeye TV Show

There’ve been reports about a Hawkeye series happening for a while now, but it wasn’t made official until San Diego Comic-Con. As well as revealing their entire Phase Four line-up, Marvel also announced five new TV shows coming over the next 2-3 years, one of which will feature Jeremy Renner returning as the fan favorite Avenger.

Not only that, but Clint Barton will also be taking on an apprentice in the show as we know that Kate Bishop will make her debut in Hawkeye. Folks have been waiting a long time to see Kate appear in the MCU, so it’s exciting to finally learn that she’s on the way. And better yet, we also now know who might be playing her: Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld. At least, that’s according to Variety, who say she’s been offered the role.

Casting details beyond that remain scarce and we still don’t really know how things will turn out plot-wise, but getting an actress of Steinfeld’s caliber on board would certainly be a big step forward in the right direction for the series, which will likely pave the way for that Young Avengers project that we know is happening as well.

Of course, one could also assume that Steinfeld will eventually make her way into the MCU movies, too, if she ends up signing on for Hawkeye. After all, why go to the trouble of roping in a big name star if they only intend to use her for a few episodes on a limited series?

In any case, it may be a while before we learn more about what Marvel has planned for Steinfeld and Kate Bishop in the MCU, but we imagine this is a casting choice that fans can get behind and hopefully, it’ll be officially confirmed sooner rather than later.