Hailee Steinfeld has 3 ‘Certified Fresh’ TV shows on Rotten Tomatoes right now

The internet loves Hailee Steinfeld, and it turns out that TV critics do, too. The Bumblebee actress stars in not one, not two, but three separate series that are officially “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. All of them are streaming mega-hits that have debuted new episodes over the past month. Let’s take a closer look at the three titles in question.

First of all, we have Dickinson, the Apple TV+ drama in which Steinfeld plays famous poet Emily Dickinson. Receiving acclaim for its exploration of the title character’s queer love story with Sue Gilbert (Ella Hunt), Dickinson launched its third and final run this November, airing new episodes Thursdays. It seems most agree that the series has remained consistently high-quality throughout as it sits at an impressive 91% on RT.

New 'Hawkeye' poster teases festive Christmas action 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Next up, Steinfeld just made her MCU debut this week in Marvel’s Hawkeye, the latest Disney Plus TV series which stars Jeremy Renner as Avenger Clint Barton. Steinfeld co-leads as Clint’s new protégé, Kate Bishop. D+ released the show’s first two episodes this Wednesday and it seems that folks have immediately fallen in love with it as it’s currently got a strong 93% critical score on RT.

Last but not least, Netflix dropped the first season of Arcane: League of Legends earlier this month. A prequel to the original LoL video game, the animated series — featuring Steinfeld as protagonist Vi — managed to appeal to hardcore fans and newbies alike, going down as the streamer’s best-rated show to date. On top of that, it won rave reviews for its animation and complex story and characterization. So it’s no wonder that it’s operating at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

What’s your favorite of these three acclaimed Hailee Steinfeld TV series? Share your views in the comments.