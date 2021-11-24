Hailee Steinfeld shares photo from first day of shooting ‘Hawkeye’

The highly-anticipated Disney Plus series Hawkeye premieres today on the streaming platform, and fans cannot wait to see what life, post-Avengers, looks like for Clint Barton. While fans are excited about the show, those who made it possible are even more thrilled that their hard work is finally ready to be seen by those who appreciate it most.

The cast and crew of Hawkeye are continuing a heartbreaking story for fans of the ten-year run of the MCU thus far; a life without the Avengers as we knew and loved them. With the losses after Avengers: Endgame — every aspect of the Marvel realm looks and works differently now. With newcomers like Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye‘s story sets the tone for the new players to step up and into action.

Steinfeld is basking in today’s happiness with a look back at the experience of making Marvel’s Hawkeye. She took to social media today to share a photo taken on the first day of filming where she says she had an “overly-excited freak-out.”

HAWKEYE EPISODES 1 & 2 ARE OUT NOW ON DISNEY+!!!



taken on the first day of filming following an overly excited freak out, similar to the one taking place as i type this…



to the fans of the mcu, https://t.co/ITTbdWZ7Mv pic.twitter.com/Xn0xBRSAta — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) November 24, 2021

She also shared a sweet note with fans of the MCU via her Instagram profile.

“To the fans of the MCU, I’m so grateful I get to be a part of your world as Kate Bishop, and I can’t wait for you to watch it all unfold.

Hawkeye episodes 1 & 2 are out now, with new episodes airing each Wednesday on Disney Plus.