If you’ve missed watching Master Chief or a squad of Spartans kicking some Covenant butt and taking names, then the latest episode of Halo will give you exactly what you’re looking for and then some.

“Reckoning” is probably the shortest episode of Halo up to this point, though one that has a lot of implications for the plot going forward. After locating the second artifact, Dr. Halsey calls the UNSC calvary and they get to work digging it out. John confronts Kai about removing her emotional inhibitor pellet and grounds her because she is untested in battle without it. Kai remarks that John has also removed his pellet.

On Madrigal, Sorren handcuffs Kwan Ha to the bike and leaves to find transport. Kwan manages to free herself and waits for Sorren to come back. Knocking him out, the heroine steals the former Spartan’s gun but spares his life.

Back on Eridanus II, John talks to Keyes about his memories and the captain promises to confront his wife and learn the truth. We then learn that Keyes is in on the cover-up, but Halsey assures him and their commander that Cortana will be able to contain Master Chief if it comes to it.

The artifact suddenly activates and sends a signal to the Covenant, which leads them directly to Eridanus. John touches the artifact again, learning that Halsey kidnapped him from his parents when he was a child. He gets aggressive and tries to lunge at Halsey, but Cortana knocks him out.

The Covenant attack the UNSC in full force and Master Chief mobilizes the Silver Team to secure the artifact. A huge fight ensues, where the legendary John-117 gets to show off his deadly combat abilities again. In the episode’s final moments, Master Chief forsakes the artifact to rescue Kai, giving the Covenant a window to steal it.

The aliens deploy a Jiralhanae, otherwise known as a Brute, which is the first time we see them in live-action. Master Chief also says his iconic “I need a weapon!” line, making most Halo fans screech in excitement. But episode 5 ultimately ends on a somber note, insinuating that the Spartans indeed need their repressive pellets to function as they’re supposed to.

Halo will continue next week on April 28.