When the live-action Cortana first showed her face in the Halo trailers, many fans found the design change to her holographic apparatus an inconsolable deviation from the source video games. But it seems that Jen Taylor has managed to win their hearts over after finally making her debut in the latest episode.

Episode three, titled “Emergence,” introduced viewers to Cortana, Dr. Halsey’s flash-cloned artificial intelligence, who serves as Master Chief’s sidekick in the Halo video game series. Of course, that is when she isn’t busy saving the world all by herself, so the character will probably grow to be one of the main protagonists in the Paramount show as well.

Given her importance in the context of this sci-fi narrative and Master Chief’s personal history, a lot of fans are just glad that Cortana has finally made her debut. In fact, many of them are saying that she was actually great in the episode despite the changes made to her appearance.

Cortana was great. she’s an actual character to develop.



it’s hard to tell what they’re doing with the story still. Lots of questions. I hope the answers are interesting. #HaloTheSeries — Gene Park (@GenePark) April 7, 2022

Another great episode of #haloSeries Cortana looks beautiful😍she's already my favorite Cortana, I'm glad she has the voice of the video games. 10/10. pic.twitter.com/oERD5da8qo — JEFFERSON🔺 (@JEFFERSON2049) April 7, 2022

I love you cortana pic.twitter.com/LcJEJxmEGD — Takeda art (@art_takeda) April 7, 2022

Others, meanwhile, are just glad that Paramount brought Jen Taylor, Cortana’s voice actor in the game series, to portray this live-action version.

My god it is so refreshing to hear a familiar voice in the Halo TV show, aka Cortana voiced by the actual voice actor Jen Taylor from the games. — Dean🙃sim (@Deanosim) April 7, 2022

Cortana is finally born 😭 Jen Taylor is killing it on #HaloSeries — Lynch (@Lynchreborn) April 7, 2022

#HaloTheSeries Season 1 Episode 3 Emergence Review: Cortana & Master Chief finally meet! I’m so happy that Jen Taylor is back to voice her! Dr. Halsey clashes with her own creation! Charlie Murphy is phenomenal as Makee & has a epic & Alien like arrival against the humans! 10/10! pic.twitter.com/H9RdkWWxRA — Josh ❤️ Moon Knight & Halo #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) April 7, 2022

#HaloTheSeries Season 1 Episode 3 Emergence Review:

Now this what I'm excited for Introduced Cortana and Jen Taylor returning role I had cheer moment This so far I enjoyed more than previous one 9.5/10 pic.twitter.com/YRYi9bZDmf — Afton (@Afton243) April 7, 2022

Many fans also point out that this final version is more polished than the one we saw in the trailers, which could explain the positive reception to a degree.

seeing #Cortana in the latest episode of #HaloSeries exceeded expectations based on previous screens that were shared. Absolutely loved it. — Mr. Melt (@JustMrMelt) April 7, 2022

On a real note, Cortana looks better than in the trailer — Ver Merr (@Ver_Merr) April 7, 2022

Episode 3 of Halo was by far the best one yet. It felt like a massive step up in quality all around. They've definitely got a hit show here. Cortana's introduction is a literal game changer. @jentaylortown You are doing an incredible job!!!!! — SenjutsuSage ❤️🇺🇦✊️🙏 (@BaryonSenjuSage) April 7, 2022

And for those who know where Halo‘s story is roughly heading, the exploration of the dynamic between Master Chief and Cortana is definitely exciting in and of itself.

I love the fact Chief and Cortana not having an immediate bond but slowly getting there. And cortana? Holy shit she looks amazing!! John feeling all his emotions is something i need to get used to seeing because we don’t see chief like this at all but I’m still liking the show. — Jomar (@Jradicalxc) April 7, 2022

While Cortana admittedly looks a lot different from her video game counterpart, Jen Taylor has managed to channel all of the character’s mannerisms in her portrayal, which truly brings her to life on the small screen. Let’s hope she manages to continue this streak in the forthcoming Halo episodes as they premiere every Thursday on Paramount Plus.