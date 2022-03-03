Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg has always wanted to work on an adaptation of Halo, and now the forthcoming adaptation’s executive producer has opened up on how much Spielberg impacted its creation.

In exactly three weeks, Master Chief will make his television debut on Paramount Plus. Now, producer Darryl Frank sat down with Total Film, discussing the process that went into bringing this military sci-fi to life and revealing that Halo is essentially Spielberg’s brainchild.

Though many fans mightn’t realize just how much of an impact Spielberg has had on the show’s troubled production. According to Frank, the Jaws director has cast a long shadow on the legacy of Halo in live-action.

“We treated it as though it was a legacy project of Steven’s. He godfathered it in terms of reading every script, helping choose showrunners, writers, director, cast, production design, and visual effects; every aspect of it, he looked at.”

Halo has gone through one of the toughest development hells in recent memory. But the fact that Spielberg has had such a powerful impact on this process is actually something that should excite diehard purists. If there’s one person who knows how to approach a video game adaptation, it’s the director who’s been a self-proclaimed avid gamer since the 70s.

For better or for worse, and after many years of hard work, Halo is making its world premiere on March 24.