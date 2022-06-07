When we last saw our two favorite female DC villains at the end of Harley Quinn’s second season, Poison Ivy finally admitted out loud that she was in love with Harley, as the two shared a beautiful kiss while fleeing from the police. Well, it looks like the pair are now coupled up and on vacation, and just in time for the summer too.

Earlier today, the official Twitter account for the acclaimed HBO Max adult animated series posted the two leads cozying up on a beach and sharing a toast with some glasses of champagne. The caption, in true fashion, reads, “The hottest duo Gotham’s ever seen 😍 and we’re back this summer b*tches!”

The hottest duo Gotham’s ever seen 😍 and we’re back this summer b*tches! pic.twitter.com/ik3c7SHqsx — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) June 7, 2022

The series, which features an ensemble voice cast, is set to premiere sometime later this summer, with no official date yet in sight. The show has been a hit for HBO, as well as earning critical praise for its writing, animation, and LGBTQ representation.

Kaley Cuoco returns as the wild and daring villain Harley Quinn and Lake Bell as Poison Ivy. In the second season, which was released in 2020, Quinn decides to claim the city of Gotham for herself after being denied admission into the Injustice League. Other subplots included: working with the Justice League and her developing feelings for Ivy.

With the exciting announcement that Harley Quinn is set to return in a few weeks, there’s really no way to tell what madness Harley’s bringing our way. Thankfully, fans who ship the couple have a lot to root for.