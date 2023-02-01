‘Harley Quinn’ fans can breath a big sigh of relief with James Gunn’s big DC announcement

Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the helm at DC, fans have been worried about what will be happening to their favorite DC shows. With bombshells aplenty, including the dismissal of Henry Cavill from his Superman role and of Dwayne Johnson from his newly earned role as Black Adam, many feared for their own beloved characters as they waited for Gunn’s plan for the future of the franchise. Many can now breathe a sigh of relief as the co-CEOs have both committed to keeping Harley Quinn going.

The animated series over on HBO Max has been a huge hit, as it follows the story of Harley as she frees herself from the clutches of Joker and sets out to make a name for herself with the help of a few villainous friends. The animation is very adult and crass, which viewers love, and presents Harley in a whole new light. Gunn and Safran both talked about how much they loved the show at a recent press event where they laid out their plans for the DCU.

As reported by Comicbook, when asked about the series Gunn said, “We’re going to keep forward with that,” with Safran adding that the show is “fantastic.” Gunn may have a little positive bias toward it given that he made a brief appearance as himself in season three.

Image via HBO Max

Though the show was greenlit for a fourth season by HBO, there was still a lot of uncertainty given the changes that were being made at Warner Bros. Discovery, but with this positive confirmation that the show will stay a part of the DC family, fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Back when season four was confirmed, Billy Wee, Senior Vice-President of Comedy and Animation at HBO Max, said in a press conference,

“Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original, and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show’s legion of fans. It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators.”

Though the character would seem to be constantly getting herself into hot water in the show, it would seem she is out of trouble when it comes to staying on our screens.

The fourth season of Harley Quinn is said to return this year, though the exact date is still unknown.