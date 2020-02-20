Harrison Wells Returns In New Flash Season 6 Photos

Gorilla Grodd’s coming back to The Flash next week. The intelligent ape has been a fixture of the show since its first season and now it’s time for his annual appearance. But these promo images for the episode, which sports the perfect title “Grodd Friended Me,” reveal that another familiar face from the Flash’s past will make a return, too, in the form of none other than the original Harrison Wells. At least, that’s how it looks.

What with Grodd being a CG creation, the simian supervillain isn’t showcased in these pics. Instead, they tease a confrontation between Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen and Wells. With his attire and glasses, this version of the character closely resembles the original Harrison from season 1, who – as we all know – was Reverse-Flash in disguise. That could be what’s happening here, as he does appear to be locking Barry up. However, Caitlin seems to be on his side. Maybe Grodd’s telepathy has got something to do with that?

In any case, check the images out in the gallery below:

Nash Wells, who’s also featured in one of these photos, has been receiving visions of Harrison for the past few episodes, which has prepared to us expect some proper comeback for his doppelganger. Right now, though, these images only raise more questions than provide any answers. But we should learn the whole score next Tuesday.

These pics likewise confirm that we’ll be checking in on Iris and Eva McCulloch who remain trapped in a mirror dimension. Last week’s episode revealed that a mirror Iris has stolen the journalist’s life with Barry none the wiser that his wife is an imposter. Meanwhile, fans are wondering how the sympathetic Eva is going to turn to the dark side and become Mirror Master.

For more, check out the synopsis for “Grodd Friended Me” below:

GRODD RETURNS — Feeling overwhelmed with all the changes since Crisis, Barry (Grant Gustin) conducts an experiment that goes awry and puts him directly in Gorilla Grodd’s (voiced by David Sobolov) path. Expecting the worst, Barry is surprised when Grodd asks for his help. Unfortunately for both The Flash and Grodd, things get worse when another villain appears — Solovar (voiced by Keith David). Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) works with Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) to escape the Mirrorverse. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert (#613). Original airdate 2/25/2020.

The Flash season 6 continues next week on The CW.