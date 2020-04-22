The Haunting Of Bly Manor Creator Says It Won’t Be Delayed By Coronavirus

Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House was equal parts sad and terrifying. Watching a family torn apart by their shared trauma was pretty depressing, let alone when they start coming back as genuinely scary ghosts. The story concluded nicely at the end of its first season though, so the sequel, The Haunting of Bly Manor will be a completely separate tale featuring some of the same cast in different roles.

That’s scheduled for sometime this year, though the fact that Netflix have been cagey about announcing an exact date has had some worried that Coronavirus related problems would cause a delay. The fears are justified, too, as damn near every entertainment product from movies, TV shows and video games are having their release date slip. But fortunately, The Haunting of Bly Manor doesn’t seem to be among them.

A fan asked Flanagan recently how season 2 was coming along and asked if it’d be delayed. Here’s what the creator shared:

“Going great. Still on schedule, we wrapped before the shutdown and post production has carrying on from home. The show is shaping up wonderfully, I’m thrilled with it. At the moment no reason to think it’ll be pushed. @netflix will announce the release date when they’re ready.”

The show will loosely adapt Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, in which a teacher tasked with educating two children on a remote estate becomes convinced that the place is haunted. The book turns on whether there really are supernatural forces at work or whether the teacher is going insane. Expect the bones of the story to remain the same, but for the characters and specific details to change to fit a contemporary tale.

The first season of The Haunting of Hill House premiered on October 12th, 2018, so smart money says that The Haunting of Bly Manor will get a similarly Halloween-friendly release date. Watch this space for more.