‘Hawkeye’ deleted scene shows Kingpin in his ‘Daredevil’ outfit

Marvel fans couldn’t have been more thrilled over Kingpin’s comeback in Hawkeye, but the return of the Daredevil villain in the Disney Plus series did draw some criticism. For one thing, fans weren’t crazy about his eyesore of a costume, which switched out his usual designer attire for a garish Hawaiian shirt. Though this was a direct lift from the comics, many felt it didn’t fit with the MCU’s version of the character, as played by Vincent D’Onofrio.

Those who felt that way will be pleased, then, with this newly unearthed Hawkeye deleted scene, which features D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk in a much more subdued suit that matches his fashion sense in Netflix’s Daredevil. The two-minute sequence serves as a flashback to when Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) first made contact with the Kingpin following her husband’s death. Check it out via the tweet below:

As you can see, Fisk is dressed in an all-black look in this scene. This is actually a great bit of continuity as his dark suit lines up with Fisk’s character arc on Daredevil. At the beginning of that series, Fisk preferred black suits before he fell in love with Vanessa and she encouraged him to wear lighter clothes. As this flashback takes place shortly after the events of The Avengers, and therefore before Daredevil season one, it makes sense that he’d be wearing black.

This is just the latest hint that, yes, D’Onofrio really is playing the same version of Kingpin from the Netflix-Marvel universe. In fact, it’s a shame this important sequence was removed from the Hawkeye finale as it would’ve helped to convince people of this, as well as add context to Fisk and Eleanor’s alliance. Still, it’s not the paciest scene, so you can understand why it was cut for time.

