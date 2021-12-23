‘Hawkeye’ director addresses a potential Season 2

There’s no easy way of predicting which Marvel Cinematic Universe shows will end up running for multiple seasons, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t all been fairly self-explanatory so far.

WandaVision‘s ninth and final installment was called “The Series Finale”, Anthony Mackie had a Captain America solo movie announced the same day The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended (thus rendering another run largely moot), Season 2 of What If…? was confirmed before the first had even aired, Loki‘s second installment was announced in the mid-credits… and then there’s Hawkeye.

While we could conceivably see Kate Bishop and Clint Barton teaming up for years to come on the small screen, it could quite as comfortably be a one-and-done effort, with Hailee Steinfeld evidently set for much bigger and better things. Although he was largely sworn to secrecy, director Rhys Thomas addressed the possibility of more Hawkeye in an interview with Collider.

“I cannot speak to future plans in the tradition of secrecy. Again, the show coming out, you never know how it’s going to be received and it has been amazing to see how warmly people have taken it and enjoyed it. And it’s been great to see Hailee’s character embraced and sort of land so firmly in the MCU. I sincerely look forward to where that character goes next. And yes, I loved walking on the streets of the MCU and would gladly enjoy doing it again.”

Fans would undoubtedly be thrilled with Season 2 of Hawkeye, and some viewers may have been disappointed that it wasn’t confirmed there and then, in Loki-esque fashion. It’s the sort of light, breezy diversion that we’ll be seeing less and less from as the MCU’s multiverse expands, so we’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed.