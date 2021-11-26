Marvel’s Hawkeye premiered this week, and it kicked off its opening episode in style — with a flashback to the Battle of New York in 2012. We discovered how a young Kate Bishop (Clara Stack) had been inadvertently saved from death by Chitauri by Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), which is why she grows up to be the archer’s number one fan. This resulted in a great sequence and fan-pleasing throwback to The Avengers. And yet it also contains a small but key continuity error.

In Hawkeye, when Young Kate looks out of her destroyed home, we see a shot of the Stark/Avengers Tower, which is missing some letters. At first glance, this seems to just be a neat callback to Phase One blockbuster The Avengers. However, as pointed out by Reddit user u/Tajul92 on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, the Hawkeye flashback actually gets the letters still left standing wrong. The ‘K’ can be seen to be attached when it’s clearly shown to be blown up by this point in the film.

Of course, all the letters bar A eventually fell off by the end of the battle so this might not seem like an error on the surface. It is, however, because the K gets destroyed before Clint’s antics on the rooftop. As the OP explained:

Having gone to the effort of closely connecting up with The Avengers in this scene, it’s a shame that this detail doesn’t add up. While it’s a forgivable oversight on behalf of the VFX team, in terms of continuity it is pretty hard to explain it away. Still, there are bigger glitches than this one out there in the MCU. And these days we can probably chalk any peculiar changes like this up to the multiverse or Loki altering the timeline.

Hawkeye drops new episodes Wednesdays on Disney Plus.