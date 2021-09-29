Hawkeye Finale And The Book Of Boba Fett Premiere Airing On The Same Day

Ever since Disney Plus was first announced, it was obvious that Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be established as the bedrocks of the Mouse House’s streaming service. After all, the beloved sci-fi series and the superhero saga are two of the biggest and most successful franchises in the business, so a slew of episodic content was guaranteed right from the off.

While Star Wars has been absent from our screens in live-action since The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale, the MCU has flourished. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki have already been and gone, with the final episode of What If…?‘s first season airing next week and Hawkeye starting its six-week rollout on November 24th.

As pointed out by DiscussingFilm, Disney just announced that The Book of Boba Fett premieres on December 29, meaning we get the first episode of Temuera Morrison’s solo series on the same day we get the finale of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s adventure, which more than likely means that servers all over the world are going to crash.

That gives it the potential to rank as one of, if not the single most-watched day in the platform’s history, with two heavy hitters from a pair of top-tier properties debuting simultaneously. The real question, though, is which one are you going to check out first?