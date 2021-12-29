‘Hawkeye’ may have set a record kill count for the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a staunchly PG-13 operation, at least until Ryan Reynolds ends his sabbatical from acting and dives headfirst into Deadpool 3 at long last, but that doesn’t mean the franchise hasn’t racked up significant body counts over the years.

Obviously, Avengers: Infinity War ended with Thanos wiping out half of all life with a single snap of his fingers, but they were all eventually brought back five years later. There may not be blood and guts, but there’s certainly been plenty of death and destruction in the MCU, and it turns out that Hawkeye may have set a new benchmark.

As per ScreenRant, the Avengers’ expert archer is estimated to have been directly or indirectly involved in the deaths of between 50 and 55 people from the murder of Armand Duquesne to the climactic showdown between Clint Barton, Kate Bishop and their enemies in the finale.

If those numbers hold up, then it exceeds the 35 or so that shuffled off their mortal coil during the first Iron Man, and also the 45ish racked up by Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes during his entire decade-long tenure as part of the franchise. Clint’s Ronin persona wasn’t above getting his hands dirty, so it’s fitting his headline series would follow suit.