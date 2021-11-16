Hawkeye Set To Change Up The MCU Formula With Mommy Issues For Once

If you pick any one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes to have headlined their own solo adventure, then the chances are high that daddy issues will have reared their head at one stage or another.

While there are admittedly a few exceptions to the rule, it’s become one of the franchise’s most regular tropes since the very beginning. Tony Stark was seeking his father’s approval right up until Avengers: Endgame, Star-Lord’s true parentage resulted in a massive CGI battle in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, it was the entire driving force behind the plot of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and don’t even get us started on Thor and Loki.

However, Disney Plus series Hawkeye will be taking a different path by pitting Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop against her mother, played by The Conjuring‘s Vera Farmiga. In an interview with Murphy’s Multiverse, producer Trinh Tran was fully aware that it marks relatively uncharted ground for the MCU.

“We haven’t had many opportunities to explore a mother-daughter relationship in the MCU. I’m not saying that hasn’t happened, but it’s just there hasn’t been too many of that. And what I find interesting is that there is a lot of, I guess, fresh territory that we can go to for the relationship for the two of them. She thinks she knows what is best for Kate, but Kate is you’ve seen in the comics is sometimes hard-headed, and she speaks her mind and she is not afraid to do so. And there could be opposing opinions in who she is. So, I think that, like I said, is a more personal, more emotional between the two characters that we wanted to explore in this particular direction for the both of them.”

New Stills For Hawkeye Series Drop Online 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’ve been hearing plenty of rumors that Farmiga’s Eleanor Bishop could be revealed as the big bad of the show all along, but whether that ends up happening or not, seeing two talented actresses go head-to-head as their family dynamic comes apart at the seams is going to be one of Hawkeye‘s main driving forces, and we can’t wait to see it.