Hawkeye Star Confirms Comic-Accurate Superpowers

A lot of causal fans might never have heard of Echo before, but that’s all about to change when Hawkeye comes to Disney Plus on November 24th. Alaqua Cox might be making her acting debut as Maya Lopez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, but the studio evidently has big plans in store for the rising star.

Her spinoff series was announced long before Hawkeye had even finished shooting, while the rumor mill sprang into life based on her comic book connections to erstwhile foster father Wilson Fisk and love interest Matt Murdock, with Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox both heavily touted for appearances in Echo.

We’ll just have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case, but for those who don’t know a great deal about the character, Cox revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that her powers will be comic-accurate, meaning she’ll be able to mimic any fighting style after seeing it once thanks to her photographic muscle memory.

While that sounds awfully similar to Black Widow‘s Taskmaster on paper, Marvel will have no doubt noticed that too, and made sure that Echo‘s abilities are a lot different to the franchise’s other master of mimicry. Maya also happens to be an Olympic-level gymnast, concert-trained pianist and an excellent ballerina, so the similarities are superficial at best.