Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Goes Viral For Almost Unrecognizable New Look At Met Gala

The Met Gala took place last night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and stars in attendance were dressed to the nines for the celebrity-fashion event of the season. The themes each year bring out beautiful and artistic looks that are open to interpretation from stars and designers alike, and it has been deemed ‘fashion’s biggest night out’.

For the September event this year, the theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and from Lil Nas X to Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez, much of the style was next level. Another name people can’t stop talking about from last night is Hailee Steinfeld.

Earlier in the day, fans couldn’t get over her debut in the trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus series, Hawkeye. In the evening, fans couldn’t get over her lighter hair and brows and the absolute magic she brought to the Met Gala.

hailee steinfeld at the met gala 2021 pic.twitter.com/UkXToIJEGv — best of hailee steinfeld 🏹 (@archiveshailees) September 14, 2021

Her dress matched the color of her hair perfectly as she posed for a stunning moment to glance at the cameras. Posing for photos with friends and others in the business, Steinfeld stole the attention of everyone who looked her way.

Hailee Steinfeld legit made me gasp (and had to triple check it was her lol) — a top-tier look #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Nz706BvFVc — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 14, 2021

Many said they had to double-take to make sure it was Steinfeld they were seeing at the grand entrance to the Met Gala.

Hailee Steinfeld serving at the Met Gala through the years is exactly what I think pic.twitter.com/QeSaAkpNHA — London 2012 (@justsomegymfan) September 14, 2021

This fan put together a few images of Steinfeld at the Met Gala in years past, showcasing her stunning looks at the event time and time again.

Hailee Steinfeld is one of the most searched topics on Google after her Met Gala look. pic.twitter.com/kkxpI7UVHA — Hailee Steinfeld News (@HSteinfeldNews) September 14, 2021

Steinfeld was a top google search after the event last night as well.

I keep staring at this picture and I just cannot see how this is Hailee Steinfeld. It's just not processing. Are we sure? https://t.co/DPLCaJbqsZ — B (@Breliloquy) September 14, 2021

Some fans simply couldn’t believe it was Steinfeld in the photos.

Hailee Steinfeld na after party do #MetGala promovida por Kacey Musgraves. pic.twitter.com/BsZv7bBqef — Hailee Steinfeld Updates | Fan Account (@updatesteinfeld) September 14, 2021

The actress also stunned in a number for an after-party last night, and while the dress changed, the fierce look she brought with it stayed the same.