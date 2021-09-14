Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Goes Viral For Almost Unrecognizable New Look At Met Gala
The Met Gala took place last night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and stars in attendance were dressed to the nines for the celebrity-fashion event of the season. The themes each year bring out beautiful and artistic looks that are open to interpretation from stars and designers alike, and it has been deemed ‘fashion’s biggest night out’.
For the September event this year, the theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and from Lil Nas X to Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez, much of the style was next level. Another name people can’t stop talking about from last night is Hailee Steinfeld.
Earlier in the day, fans couldn’t get over her debut in the trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus series, Hawkeye. In the evening, fans couldn’t get over her lighter hair and brows and the absolute magic she brought to the Met Gala.
Her dress matched the color of her hair perfectly as she posed for a stunning moment to glance at the cameras. Posing for photos with friends and others in the business, Steinfeld stole the attention of everyone who looked her way.
Many said they had to double-take to make sure it was Steinfeld they were seeing at the grand entrance to the Met Gala.
This fan put together a few images of Steinfeld at the Met Gala in years past, showcasing her stunning looks at the event time and time again.
Steinfeld was a top google search after the event last night as well.
Some fans simply couldn’t believe it was Steinfeld in the photos.
The actress also stunned in a number for an after-party last night, and while the dress changed, the fierce look she brought with it stayed the same.