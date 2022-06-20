‘Hawkeye’ star isn’t certain his character is dead, would be thrilled to return

Hawkeye star Fra Fee isn’t certain of his future in the MCU, but while Kazi seemingly met his untimely death, the star hasn’t ruled out a return.

Speaking to Attitude Magazine, Fee answered questions about his character and a possible return, saying that he believes no one ever really dies in Marvel.

“Erm, the truth is, I don’t really know just yet. But I very much hope that Kazi can make an appearance. I wouldn’t put money on the fact he met an untimely end at the end of Hawkeye. No one’s ever dead in Marvel. I would be very hopeful and I’d certainly be thrilled to revisit the character and the world — I had such a good time.”

Right now there has been no official news to suggest that Kazi would make a return after the events of Hawkeye, however, if this was to happen it would likely take place in the upcoming MCU show Echo that is currently filming.

Echo is a spin-off of Hawkeye following Maya who is responsible for killing Kazi during the events of the series. The pair are very close friends, however, Maya turns on Kazi after finding out that he took part in the murder of her father.

If Kazi is to return, there is plenty of rich comic story to draw from as the character’s story was barely touched on in Hawkeye.

Despite Fee’s optimism, there is currently no indication that a return is set to take place but in typical Marvel style, never say never.