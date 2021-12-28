‘Hawkeye’ star names their 2 favorite scenes from the series

Now that the six-episode run of Hawkeye has been consigned to the Disney Plus history books, we’ve all been looking back and reflecting on how the street-level New York City adventure could end up impacting the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s slice of fun-filled festive antics proved that not every Phase Four project has to revolve around the very fabric of reality being torn apart to unleash multiversal madness, but that doesn’t mean the stakes were any lower as a result.

In the final episode alone we saw seeds planted for spinoff Echo, a potentially increased role for Linda Cardellini’s Laura Barton, more from Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, and reaffirmation of Kate’s status as one of the MCU’s most important fresh faces moving forward.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, star Hailee Steinfeld revealed her two favorite scenes to shoot from Hawkeye, and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova is inevitably mentioned.

“It was just so amazing, because this show is so beautifully balanced with these grounded characters and these very human emotional conversations, and of course, in the perfect MCU fashion, the car chases and the wild stunts and fight sequences. That was one of the first moments I had where I felt like, I had been in this very character-driven world, and then we were thrown in the middle of this car chase, and it was just the most epic thing. That was some of the most fun I’ve had working and Florence is incredible in that scene. That was really special, and fun to play through.”

In an official capacity, the only member of the Hawkeye ensemble who has a future project lined up with 100% certainty is Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez, but we’ll be very interested to see how long that remains the case, especially with so many pieces still left on the board in the aftermath.