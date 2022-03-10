Hayden Christensen recalls the first time he saw Ewan McGregor in costume for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Yesterday Disney dropped the trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries coming to Disney Plus in May, and now returning Darth Vader Hayden Christensen has revealed what it was like to reunite with Ewan McGregor again.

“The whole experience was very surreal. The first time that I saw Ewan as Obi-Wan again, that was a very special moment for me and one that I’ll remember for a very, very long time.

The comments from the Canadian actor appear in a feature published by Entertainment Weekly today. The story spotlights the journey the show took to getting made, confirming that it originated as a standalone film, and that Christensen signed on to have a rematch with McGregor after project lead Deborah Chow visited his farm in Canada to make her pitch personally, in order to convince him to reprise the character first made iconic by James Earl Jones.

“Deborah came up and we spent the day chatting. She told me a little bit about the project and her vision for it, and I just thought that it sounded wonderful. I was very excited to come back.”

Christiansen and McGregor are not the only actors returning from the prequel films, either; Joel Edgerton is back as Luke’s uncle Owen, and Bonnie Piesse is returning as his aunt Beru. Chow was excited to get them all together, and says she hopes it feels nice for fans when they sit down to watch what the team ultimately created over the years-long journey to the screen.