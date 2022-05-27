Hayden Christensen wonders if Qui-Gon could have saved Anakin

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Hayden Christensen believes Qui-Gon Jinn might have been able to save Anakin Skywalker from his fate.

In an interview with ComicBook, Christensen shared his thoughts on Qui-Gon, and why these questions are what makes Star Wars so interesting.

“I think it’s a really fun thing to theorize about. And that’s part of what I really like about this character, these concepts can turn about in your head. I think that the idea that he needed a strong parental figure in his life that he didn’t have holds a lot of truth. There’s a lot of ‘what ifs.'”

Qui-Gon was Obi-Wan Kenobi’s master, and he was always more accepting of the young Anakin, who was older than most who began their Jedi training, but it was believed the boy was the chosen one, and could be steered in the right direction.

In The Phantom Menace, Qui-Gon dies in battle against Sith Lord Darth Maul, leaving Obi-Wan to step in. As everyone knows, things go awry under Obi-Wan’s tutelage, with Anakin is drawn in by the Dark Side, which changes the galaxy forever. Their division culminates in a battle on Mustafar in Revenge of the Sith, which is the last time they meet before Obi-Wan Kenobi picks up.

This is the weight Ewan McGregor’s Jedi carries on his shoulders as he tries to survive in the wake of the growing Empire, hiding from Inquisitors who are on the prowl for any and all Force users. It’s also a motivating force for him, as he wants to make things right by training Anakin’s son Luke to take down his fallen Padawan.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming on Disney Plus.