Hayley Atwell Will Play Lara Croft In Upcoming Tomb Raider Anime Series

Hayley Atwell will fill the boots of Lara Croft in Netflix’s upcoming Tomb Raider anime series, which takes place after Square Enix’s video game reboot trilogy.

Lara Croft is one of the most iconic characters in gaming and the main protagonist of the long-running series, having appeared in 12 games as well as several other spinoff titles. The character has also appeared multiple times on the big screen, played by Angelina Jolie and, more recently, Alicia Vikander.

Earlier this year, Netflix Geeked confirmed an anime version of Tomb Raider was in development, and the show would follow Lara Croft after the events of Crystal Dynamics’ trilogy. While this is new territory for the character and series, many are still excited to see the character return.

Hayley Atwell is Lara Croft!



Netflix’s upcoming TOMB RAIDER anime series from Powerhouse Animation picks up after the event of Square Enix’s video game reboot trilogy, and will follow Atwell’s Lara Croft in her latest, greatest adventure. pic.twitter.com/4NT02YfuOH — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 13, 2021

Fans received more good news today when Netflix Geeked revealed Hayley Atwell will be taking up the mantle of Lara Croft in the upcoming series. Best known for playing Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor first appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger and reprised the role in the Agent Carter show and four other Marvel films.

Atwell also played Carter in a recent What If…? episode, and has previously done other voice-over work. Some fans are disappointed to see Vikander depart from this installment of Tomb Raider, but excited, nonetheless, to see what Atwell brings to the character.

A release date for the upcoming show has not been revealed, and it will likely be a while before fans can enjoy this new iteration of Tomb Raider, but they can rest easy knowing another incredible actor is on board.