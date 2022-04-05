HBO announces third season of ‘Barry’ to debut April 24

America’s favorite hitman-turned-acting student is coming back this month, and he’s bringing the drama with him. Bill Hader will return as the titular Barry on HBO and HBO Max on April 24 at 10pm Eastern and Pacific, according to the network’s official Twitter account:

Everybody deserves a second chance.



This is the third season of Barry, which was delayed for two years after the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic halted production for Hollywood’s film and television studios. According to a People interview with Henry Winkler, who won an Emmy in 2018 for his turn as acting teacher Gene Cousineau, the cast had done their second read-through of the show in April 2020 when the shutdown was announced.

According to information obtained from HBO, the third season begins with Barry Berkman searching the dark web for work, while his girlfriend/acting classmate Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg), who has her own TV show, is beginning to “feel the pressure of success.”

In HBO’s trailer, Winkler’s Cousineau seems to be reeling at having learned from Barry’s boss, Fuches (the affably villainous Stephen Root) that Barry murdered his girlfriend, LAPD Detective Janice Moss, who had discovered Barry’s murderous double life.

Barry will again be written and directed by Hader and co-creator Alec Berg, best-known for his work on Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm. The show has been nominated for 30 Emmy awards, winning six, including two for Hader for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. And while the pandemic may have delayed Barry, like its lead character the show remains unstoppable; Hader announced in an interview on Late Night with Seth Myers that during his downtime he and Berg went ahead and wrote all of season four, which Hader also plans to direct.