HBO And Chernobyl Creator Teaming Up For The Last Of Us TV Show

If Sony’s live-action adaptation of Uncharted is finally about to get off the ground, with star Tom Holland very excited about what the studio has in store, things couldn’t be more different for the planned film based on the hit video game The Last of Us.

Screen Gems, a subsidiary of Sony, first announced their intention to adapt the property several years ago and even had Sam Raimi on board as the movie’s primary producer at one point. What’s more, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams was being eyed for the key role of Ellie. But over the years, all has gone quiet on the project, leading many to believe it had been cancelled. And it turns that they were right – kind of.

You see, The Last of Us has emerged from development hell today but instead of being a film, it’ll now be a television series, coming to us from HBO and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. And though no casting has been announced just yet, fans can at least take comfort in knowing that writer and creative director of the game, Neil Druckmann, will be heavily involved, ensuring the property makes it to the small screen in a way that’ll please The Last of Us‘ massive fanbase.

Unfortunately, we don’t have much to go on beyond that, but this upcoming TV show isn’t the only thing we can look forward to when it comes to the franchise. After all, The Last Of Us Part 2 is without a doubt one of this year’s most anticipated releases and will be with us on May 29th and continues to tell the story of Joel and Ellie’s struggle to survive in a dangerous, post-apocalyptic world.

Like with the TV series, details on the project have been kept pretty thin on the ground, but with its release quickly approaching and now news of this show from HBO emerging, it appears that fans of The Last of Us are in for an exciting time ahead.