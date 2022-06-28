HBO has ordered True Detective: Night Country to series starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.

Warner Media made the announcement, and confirmed Issa López will be the showrunner, writer and director. López is a Mexican writer/director whose 2017 feature Tigers Are Never Afraid, a dark fairytale about children caught in the Mexican drug cartel wars, was championed by Guillermo del Toro and Neil Gaiman. She will also executive produce along with Foster. The news comes in conjunction with the logline, which reads as follows:

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

True Detective is an Emmy award-winning series and each season it takes on a new crime with a new set of partners who have to solve it. Opposite Foster will be Navarro, best-known as a professional boxer and motivational speaker, and if it’s anything like the previous stories, it’ll go into dark spaces and uncover uncomfortable secrets they’ll have to overcome.

Executive VP of HBO programming Francesca Orsi said of the series, “We are tremendously excited to return to the True Detective franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her Night Country installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles.”

Reis was seen in the indie film Catch the Fair One, in which she played a former boxer looking for her missing sister. She developed the movie with director Josef Kubota Wladyka, and for her role, she received a special Jury Mention for Best Actress at the Tribeca Film Festival. Night Country will be her biggest project to date.

Foster isn’t a stranger to the crime-thriller genre. She famously played Clarice in Silence of the Lambs, which has since turned into a new drama series starring Rebecca Breeds that will move from CBS to Paramount Plus for season two. Foster previously announced that she’d be taking a step back from acting, but also shared that she missed being on sets and hanging out with people. It’s evident that True Detective: Night Country was the right story to bring her back.