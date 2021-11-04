HBO Max Green Lantern Show May Have A Surprising Tone

Not too much is known about the new Green Lantern reboot on HBO Max, besides various casting announcements and news of the show itself. There also wasn’t even any new information during the DC Fandome event, a virtual fan event covering the DC universe as a whole.

Thankfully, we’re finally getting a bit of new info about the tone of the show. A new report from The Illuminerdi says that the show is going to be decidedly darker than the average superhero fare.

Apparently, the show’s going to be more in line tone-wise with another HBO Max superhero show – Watchmen. That show tackles issues of race and is fairly graphic. It was well-received by critics and fans alike.

The new show’s being helmed by showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, and he recently said that the show is a “big undertaking” and that it’s going to take “a while” to make it to screens.

“Yeah, that show is gigantic,” the director said. “It has taken quite a bit of time to get to this point and it’s just a big, big undertaking. It’s going really well. All I can say is that it’s going really well and there are gonna be Green Lanterns in it, and it’s gonna be on HBO Max.”

Grahame-Smith said he wasn’t much of a comic book fan as a kid, but that once he saw 1989’s Batman he became a convert.

“‘Oh, my God, Batman is the coolest,’ he said, “and I started reading Batman comic books. But Green Lantern is something that, to be honest with you, just came to me later, by way of just talking about doing the show. The possibility of doing the show led me down a deep dive of Green Lantern lore. We’ll see. It’s gonna be a while before the world gets to see that, but we are very, very busy at work, as we speak.”

The show’s reportedly going to appear across a number of points in time. It stars Finn Wittrock as Green Lantern Guy Gardner (notably not Hal Jordan, who Ryan Reynolds portrayed in that infamous 2011 movie), Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, and Tobias Menzies as Sinestro.