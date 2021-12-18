HBO Max reboot ‘Head of the Class’ canceled after one season

After one season, HBO Max canceled a classic television sitcom reboot called Head of the Class.

Deadline reports that the cancellation comes just over a month after the full 10-episode series was released on the network. The show didn’t have stellar reviews, but it wasn’t hated – with a 67% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show was a multi-camera sitcom from executive producer Bill Lawrence and showrunners Seth Cohen and Amy Pocha.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Head of the Class,” an HBO Max spokesperson told Deadline. “We were grateful to work with Bill, Amy, and Seth to bring back such an iconic series, and we thank them and the terrific cast for their hard work and dedication.”

The show follows “a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher, Alicia Gomez (Isabella Gomez – “One Day at a Time”), who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life,” according to the official synopsis.

Gomez previously told Variety that she felt “lucky” to play an adult in a room full of kids and that she wanted to “show people that I can also do that kind of work.” Gomez played a teenager in the One Day at a Time reboot on Netflix. Following one reboot with another, she said, made sense for her career.

It makes so much sense for me, especially with this character. She’s so different than Elena. The show is so different than “One Day at a Time” that I didn’t feel like, “Oh, I’m doing another reboot.” Right now, we need so much joy and so much laughter after the couple of years we’ve had as humans that I was really excited to sign on board.

She also said she was excited to play a character with a Latinx perspective, but not in an overbearing way.

When they cast me, we got to make her Alicia Gomez and we got to make her Colombian like myself. I love that Alicia is a Latina educator. She’s just a teacher and happens to be Latina. The stuff that we do sprinkle in about her being a Latina isn’t like, “And now here’s a very special episode about our Latinx lead.” It’s just, she happens to be, and so she happens to say and do certain things that might be a little different. But it’s never about that, which I think is really great.

The first season of the show is available to stream now. Take a look at the trailer below.