A huge amount of content is set to depart HBO Max in the coming weeks, leaving subscribers with fewer options to choose from.

The titanic streaming service is among the biggest names in the game, competing against powerhouses like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus. The ever-competitive nature of the streaming world makes HBO Max’s decision to remove content particularly surprising, as it could steer viewers away from the subscription service.

New Photos Reveal HBO Max's Canceled Lobo Series 1 of 6

Click to skip









Click to zoom

The decision to shed a number of its titles was reportedly made in anticipation of the company’s merger with Discovery, and the impending debut of a combined streaming service. Once Warner Bros. Discovery launches its new service, it will merge the content from HBO Max and Discovery Plus into a single, convenient location. This aims to prevent further subscriber loss and provide users with an easy and abundant location to enjoy their favorite content.

A wide range of popular HBO Max offerings may be disappearing soon, however. According to a statement from the company, the service is set to shed nearly 40 titles from streaming as soon as Aug. 19, Variety reported. Viewers have shockingly little time left to enjoy these options, so here’s a look at everything set to depart the service in the coming days.

All 36 titles leaving HBO Max

A full 36 different titles are headed toward removal from HBO Max, a fact that’s sparking anxiety among much of the streamer’s subscriber base. While other platforms like Netflix and Disney Plus have a larger amount of original content to lean on, HBO Max boasts a lineup of beloved popular programs, films, and original releases. Understandably, fans are nervous that their favorites will end up on the cutting room floor. Here’s your look at each and every program set to leave the service.

Included on the list are a full 22 HBO and HBO Max originals, as well as several acquired titles. The originals are among the most concerning for viewers, who will likely be left with no viewing options for these specific releases following the HBO Max purge.

HBO and HBO Max originals

About Last Night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Close Enough

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation

Generation Hustle

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

My Dinner with Herve

My Mom, Your Dad

Odo

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Share

Summer Camp Island

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

The Runaway Bunny

Theodosia

Tig n’ Seek

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

12 Dates of Christmas

Acquired releases and Cartoon Network shows

Detention Adventure

Dodo

Elliott From Earth

Make It Big, Make It Small

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia’s Magic Playground

Mighty Magiswords

OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Squish

The Ollie & Moon Show

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

On top of everything listed above, HBO Max is also prepped to remove a “select group of Sesame Street specials,” according to Variety. The platform has yet to provide clarity on which specials will get the axe, but parents and fans of the longstanding children’s show might want to re-binge their favorites just in case.