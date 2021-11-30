HBO Max shocks all the Carries, Samanthas, Mirandas, and Charlottes out there with new ‘Sex and the City’ trailer

The original Sex and the City had its final conclusion all the way back on Feb. 22, 2004 — or so we all thought. HBO Max surprised everyone today with a trailer for And Just Like That…, a new chapter for the series.

The ten-episode revival will feature most of the original cast with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis set to officially return. However, it seems like Kim Cattrall won’t be making a return to play Samantha, which may disappoint certain fans. You can see the new trailer for the series above.

Sarah Jessica Parker teased the series back a while back on Instagram sharing another short clip from the show with the caption, “I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now?” Kristin Davis posted, “Anything is possible, meet you there!” Cynthia Nixon also made a post saying, “You, me, New York… anything is possible.”

Are you excited to see this new chapter for Sex and the City? And Just Like That… premieres Dec. 9, 2021, exclusively on HBO Max.