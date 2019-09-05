HBO Debuts New Watchmen Teaser Ahead Of New York Comic-Con

It’s been a long wait for fans of Alan Moore’s maxiseries, but the end is nigh. Just a few days ago, HBO announced that their upcoming Watchmen show would be premiering in late October, and now it looks like they plan to reveal more of their adaptation ahead of its official debut.

While it might not be as famous or well-known as its San Diego counterpart, New York Comic-Con is easily one of the industry’s biggest conventions, and it looks like HBO is planning to give fans a more in-depth look at Watchmen early next month. As ComicBook.com reports, a recent post from the show’s official Twitter account teases an event/panel, which is set for 3:45 PM on Friday, October 4th on the Javits Main Stage.

It’s not entirely clear what HBO intends to show during their scheduled time slot, but there’s always a chance that they’ll opt to air an entire episode for those in attendance. That being said, we wouldn’t be surprised if they settled on a clip or two. Similarly, there’s a good chance that some of the creative talent working on the show (creator/executive producer Damon Lindelof, for instance) will be present, along with a few actors and actresses.

Needless to say, it looks like this new adaptation of Watchmen won’t be a retread of prior projects. If you’ve yet to do so, be sure to check out the trailers and promos from the past few months, which do an excellent job of showing off Lindelof’s vision for the series. And thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to watch it for ourselves, as the first episode is set to debut on October 20th.