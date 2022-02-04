Only halfway through its successful second run, HBO has announced that they’ve picked up their controversial teen drama series Euphoria for a third season, with showrunner Sam Levinson and main star Zendaya set to return.

The show chronicles the life of Rue Bennett, a teenage drug addict, and a number of her high-school classmates and friends who struggle to find their place in the world and overcome the challenges of growing up. For its first outing, the show managed an average of 6.5 million viewers, which is not too shabby for a television show in this particular genre.

The premiere of season 2 brought more than 100% increase in viewership, with Euphoria now averaging 14 million watchers on a regular basis. As such, it’s hardly surprising that the network is going ahead and already greenlighting season 3, in spite of the fact that we’re not even done with the current run.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, HBO Programming exec Francesca Orsi announced this decision, noting:

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” Orsi noted. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

Considering the public’s warm reception, it’s no wonder a show that’s as buzz-generating as Euphoria has managed to rope in a larger audience in part via social media. And it seems that, as far as the network is concerned, the story of Zendaya’s Rue Bennett is far from over.