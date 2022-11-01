HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ finally has a release date, and it’s sooner than you think

As one of the most hotly-anticipated episodic projects on the horizon, fans of both the video game source material and prestige drama in general have been patiently awaiting news on when HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us could potentially release.

The largest and most expensive production to ever shoot in Canada, the lavish post-apocalyptic survival story shot for a whopping 11 months between July of 2021 and this past June. As a result, even the most optimistic of supporters were expecting a lengthy wait before they could lay eyes on the first episode given the extensive post-production required for such an epic tale.

However, a recently-uncovered discovery on HBO’s official website appears to have given the game away well ahead of time, with eagle-eyed netizens spotting that The Last of Us has been penciled in for a January 15 premiere next year.

The Last of Us HBO is premiering January 15th 2023!



According to the official HBO Page pic.twitter.com/mhVvsvvzsN — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) November 1, 2022

It goes without saying that The Last of Us potentially being less than three months away has sent shockwaves through the fandom already, and you’d expect an official announcement to be forthcoming now that the cat has been let out of the bag.

HBO has been on a roll with House of the Dragon dominating both the airwaves and the cultural conversation, and you can bet the bigwigs will be hoping that bringing one of the most acclaimed video game properties of all-time into live-action will have a similar effect.

The genre as a whole has proven to be hugely inconsistent and paved with failure, but we’ve got every reason to believe The Last of Us can buck the trend and then some.