‘He called my sneakers dope’: Olivia Colman and Samuel L. Jackson’s instant friendship might be the one redeeming feature of ‘Secret Invasion’

If you had to count the number of good things that came out of Marvel’s Secret Invasion, you’d probably be able to do so on one hand (or foot) with a few digits left over. However, there’s no question that the addition of English actress and all-around legend Olivia Colman to the MCU is, was, and always will be the best part of the Disney Plus series. That is, next to learning that Samuel L. Jackson thinks Colman is the bees-knees with the best sneakers in the house.

In Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion, now available to stream on Disney Plus, we see Colman and Jackson take turns gushing over the other while reflecting on how eager they each were to finally work together. Given the sheer star power these two possess, it’s nearly impossible not to smile watching them exchange doting words of affection, especially in the case of Colman who, it just so happens, is the owner of some dope sneakers.

“I just really, really, really love working with her after watching her in so many wonderful things and knowing what kind of actor she was,” said Jackson.

“I was so excited and so nervous, like proper kneecap jelly, when I knew I was going to meet him,” said Colman. “I think we might even have both gone [laughs and claps] when we met. He called my sneakers dope. And I don’t think I took them off for a year.”

Disregarding any odor that may have resulted from Colman spending every waking hour in her Jackson-approved kicks, the sentiment is sweet, and now we’re wondering exactly which type of sneakers she wore to elicit such a compliment from her fashion-forward co-star. Colman has been known to rock a bedazzled Jimmy Choo in the past, but leave it to her to know the foot equivalent of business in the front, party in the back.

Since Jackson has made it known he doesn’t own a pair of Nike’s, has no interest in owning a pair of Nike’s, and hasn’t worn a pair of Nike’s since the ‘90s, we can count those out. That leaves Adidas, Sketchers, Vans, Puma, Converse — the options are endless. But since Jackson has also been known to pull up on a red carpet wearing what some might call a dope pair of Reeboks, there’s a high plausibility he spotted his solemale in Coleman.

Feet aside, anyone who watched Secret Invasion can attest that Colman stole the show every time she appeared on screen as the MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth. In The Making of Secret Invasion, she even admitted to having begged to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which explains the pure delight she emanated on the screen even while torturing a bound man in a chair.

“It’s one of those things where I think I’ve known even from watching her that as serious and as convincing and as honest as her work is when you see it, you can see the twinkle in her eye that’s fun,” said Jackson. “She is a very fun, fun actor. Like me, this is sort of a playground for her. She wants to come to work and do this thing that we do.”

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion is now available to stream on Disney Plus.