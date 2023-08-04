Hear ye, ‘Witcher’ fans, hear ye! Andrzej Sapkowski confirms new book in the saga

After more than a decade of absence, The Witcher is finally returning to the medium that gave it birth, with creator Andrzej Sapkowski confirming that a new book set in the Continent (and quite possibly featuring Geralt of Rivia) might arrive as early as next year.

These have been dark days for The Witcher fandom. With the live-action adaptation dropping the ball so hard that folks have no choice but to go back to CD Projekt’s video game trilogy or Sapkowski’s own books to find a semblance of comfort, many were beginning to wonder if this was the beginning of the end for Geralt and co. in pop culture.

Well, the author’s new announcement should be answer enough for everyone. Sapkowski recently appeared on a Ukrainian podcast called Fantastic Talk and confirmed (per Redanian Intelligence) that he’s indeed writing another Witcher book.

“I don’t like to talk about what I’m doing until I finish doing it,” he said. “Because until I finish it, I don’t think it exists. But since I always make exceptions for Ukrainians, I will do it this time too. Yes, I’m working on a new book about The Witcher and quite diligently. It may take a year, but no longer.”

Will this be a sequel to Tower of the Swallow or another prequel like Season of Storms? And more importantly, is Geralt making a return? We’d assume that “The Witcher” always refers to Geralt of Rivia, so the character is likely to be coming back from his seemingly conclusive and final ending, after all.

Forget about the Netflix adaptation, folks. Sapkowski himself is coming back to pick up the pieces.