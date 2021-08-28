Here Are All The Coaches on The Voice From Every Season

The American TV show The Voice has had a long run since it started in 2011 and is nowhere near to end. Fans on the show have been able to see 17 different coaches sit on those four chairs and turn around to see amazing singers.

Season 21 is set to premiere on Sept. 20 with a new batch of unsigned singers to showcase their talent to the judges. Ariana Grande will be taking Nick Jona’s chair as a coach in this new season, so let’s check who were all the artists who once had a sit in the red The Voice chair.

Blake Shelton

Blake is the only coach who has participated in every single season. He normally coaches singers who sing country music, but it’s not a rule. His team has won in eight seasons of 20. He even married one of the coaches of The Voice, Gwen Stefani.

Adam Levine

Adam was a coach in The Voice from season one to 16, making him the second longest-running coach of the show, but only had his team winning in three seasons. He had an interesting competitive relationship with Blake, and it’s safe to say that he lost, because despite winning first season, but Blake took first place for the next three.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera participated as a coach for six seasons but continually. She was in the first season and continued for two more years, after that, she returned for seasons five, eight, and finally, 10, when her team won with Alisan Porter. But Jacquie Lee from her team previously got to second place on season five.

CeeLo Green

CeeLo Green was a coach for only four years, from season one to three and season five. Unfortunately, none of his teams won the show on any of the years he participated. Winning doesn’t mean much to the coaches and they still greatly help their chosen singers nevertheless.

Shakira

Shakira had a short passage as a coach in The Voice when replacing Christina Aguilera. She only participated in seasons four and six and didn’t get a win with her teams.

Usher

Usher participated in the same seasons as Shakira while replacing CeeLo Green, seasons four and six, but still managed to coach Josh Kaufman to first place and grab a win in the show on season six.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani joined The Voice when Shakira left on season six and returned on seasons nine, 12, 17, and 19. She left the show with just one win as a coach with Carter Rubin in season 19 but also found a new relationship. She started dating Blake Shelton in 2015 after meeting him on the show. They got married in July 2021.

Pharrel Williams

Pharrel was a coach in The Voice for four consecutive years taking Usher’s place, from season seven to season 10. He won in season eight with Sawyer Fredericks.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cirus also had a short passage in the show, like Shakira and Usher, participating for only two years in seasons 11 and 13 coaching place of Gwen Stefani. None one from her team got first place in The Voice, but Brooke Simpson from Miley’s team survived up to third place in season 13.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys participated for three years in The Voice after Pharrel Williams left, in seasons 11, 12, ad 14. In her time in the show, she took Chris Blue to first place in season 12.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson was a coach in The Voice for two years. She was called to the show in place of Alicia Keys for season 13 and returned for season 15 when Kennedy Holmes from her team got to fourth place.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly is the third longest-running coach of The Voice. She joined the show in 2018 for season 14 and hasn’t left since, participating in seven seasons. She took three participants to first place in the competition so far and one to second place.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini was a part-time coach in seasons 15 and 20 for the Comeback Stage of the competition.

John Legend

John Legend became a coach in the show in season 16, right before Adam Levine left. He has participated in the following seasons and it doesn’t seem like he’ll leave The Voice anytime soon. He helped Maelyn Jarmon win in his first year in the show and put other singers in third, fourth, and fifth place.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe was a part-time coach in season 16 for the Comeback Stage.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas took Gwen’s place in seasons 18 and 20. He managed to bring one singer from his team to third place and one to fourth place.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande was announced as the new coach of The VoiceI for the upcoming season 21, taking Nick Jonas’ place.