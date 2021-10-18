Here’s Everything Hitting Disney Plus In November 2021

Disney+ steadily drops new content fairly regularly. Between the What if? series and its seemingly endless churn of Marvel movies, there’s always something new to watch. However, November is shaping up to be one of its biggest months ever in terms of new content.

Probably the biggest premiere for the service is a brand new 3-part documentary about the revolutionary band The Beatles called The Beatles: Get Back. It was directed by Peter Jackson (Lord of the Rings trilogy) and features footage from more than 60 hours of previously unreleased material.

It also dives deep into the band’s last performance as a group on a rooftop in London’s Savile Row. The first episode of the series debuts on Nov. 25. Here’s a sneak peek.

November 12th is Disney+ day, and a number of popular properties are going to make an appearance on the network.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a theatrical smash starring Simu Liu, will be available for streaming.

A Home Alone remake called Home Sweet Home Alone, starring Pete Holmes, Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper, and Archie Yates as the abandoned child comes out that day too. It looks great.

Jungle Cruise, Olaf Presents, a short from the Luca universe called Ciao Alberto, an untitled Simpsons short and a documentary called Under The Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett also comes out on Disney+ Day.

The season finale of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. airs on Nov. 10. It’s the story of a 16-year-old girl juggling being a teenager and having a medical career at the same time.

On Nov. 5, a number of holiday movies are coming to the service. These include The Search for Santa Paws, Jingle All The Way and its sequel Jingle All The Way 2, Santa Buddies, Snow Buddies, and some decidedly not holiday-themed action in X-Men: First Class.

Which of these shows and films are you most excited to see on Disney+?