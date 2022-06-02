Disney Plus’ latest Marvel offering is less than a week away from release, delighting fans of the franchise’s up-and-coming young super heroine.

Ms. Marvel follows young Pakistani-American Kamala Khan, played by 19-year-old Iman Vellani – in a typical coming-of-age story with a twist. The teased plot zeroes in on Kamala’s struggles to fit in before discovering that she can harness super-abilities, much like some of the super heroes she adores. The series will see the debut of the MCU’s first-ever Pakistani-American superhero, and is likely to set the stage for plenty more Kamala in the future. The young hero will join several other recent additions — including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ America Chavez — in Marvel’s growing roster of youthful heroes.

Fans are counting the days until the first episode of Ms. Marvel drops, harboring high hopes that it will match the expectations that Moon Knight largely exceeded. Here’s when you can enjoy each fresh episode of the upcoming series, down to precise dates and times.

Ms. Marvel‘s release schedule

The very first episode of Ms. Marvel is set to arrive on Disney Plus in the early hours of Wednesday, June 8. Following the premier, fresh episodes will follow on a weekly basis, according to Cnet. Disney Plus typically releases episodes at 3am EST, which is 2am CT, 12am PST, and 7am UTC, and will follow this trend in the release of Ms. Marvel. The wee hours of each Wednesday through June and the first half of July will welcome a new episode, through to the first season’s conclusion.

Episode one — June 8

Episode two — June 15

Episode three — June 22

Episode four — June 29

Episode five — July 6

Episode six — July 13

Each of the episodes can be enjoyed commercial-free with a subscription to Disney Plus, as can the remainder of Marvel’s growing library of super hero series.