Here’s how fans are reacting to all 5 seconds of ‘I Am Groot’

A week ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering next Thursday, another Marvel Studios TV series debuted on Disney Plus today. But if you’re wondering how you’ll find the time to catch up on this one, don’t worry, because I Am Groot lasts for all of 15 minutes. You see, this spinoff for the adorable tree with the limited vocabulary is actually a collection of five CG-animated short films. And when I say short, I mean short.

All five shorts arrived on Disney Plus this Wednesday, with their runtimes only coming in at around five minutes a piece. And even then about two minutes of that length is given over to the streamer’s patented protracted credits. As you would imagine, some Marvel fans are griping about the show’s screentime matching its main character’s diminutive size. Others, meanwhile, couldn’t care less and are loving I Am Groot for delivering exactly what was promised.

me when groot says "I am groot" #IAmGroot pic.twitter.com/UlY4iViEes — chloe SAW TLAT x2 (@blackwidowloml) August 10, 2022

Hey, at least Groot skipped the Marvel Studios intro so that didn’t eat into the runtime.

not groot skipping the marvel intro 😭😆 #IAmGroot pic.twitter.com/wdbp6TQatC — kat ᗢ harkNESs (@scarlet_witchxx) August 10, 2022

As innocuously cute as I Am Groot is, this scene got us emotional about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 10 months early.

Are you sure this show isn’t canon, James Gunn?

Groot used the same backpack that Peter quill had #IAmGroot pic.twitter.com/TYLXVGNggQ — Marvel Stans Telugu ❤️⚡️ (@Marvel_Stans) August 10, 2022

People still love Dad Rocket.

And Rocket in reading glasses was something we didn’t know we needed.

Now that’s a hot take.

this is the best thing marvel has ever created #iamgroot pic.twitter.com/6cSfpDo1DM — keedy ♡̷̷ the boys era (@alltoobernthal) August 10, 2022

Accurate.

*5 episodes each of less than 5 minutes with only one dialogue #IAmGroot *



Marvel fans : pic.twitter.com/UAHljGY5mr — Hitesh Joshi (@_h_i_t_e_s_h_) August 10, 2022

Not that all fans were so forgiving…

#IAmGroot

half of the 'I am Groot' shorts are credits pic.twitter.com/M2uftSOi8M — francis (@Francis32748807) August 10, 2022

Every MCU diehard upon finding out I Am Groot is so short:

For those complaining that there’s not enough of these mini-films to go around, rest assured that there’s plenty of Guardians content to come over the next year. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is itself headed to Disney Plus this December, with Guardians 3 concluding the cosmic saga in May 2023. What’s more, a second batch of I Am Groot shorts has already been confirmed.