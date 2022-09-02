Here’s how ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ cast looks in real life

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power came out and the casting is simply amazing. All of them have played their part well and the chemistry between the different characters perfectly fits. But, what’s great is that, in a world where we can generate characters using VFX, the makeup and wardrobe team achieved an amazing task of transforming the actors into creatures from another realm.

But, have you wondered what they look like outside of their respective costumes? Do they look similar to their characters or are they extremely different? Luckily, thanks to social media, we are able to see what these actors and actresses look like in real life. Perhaps their personality is different from what we see in the show, or that’s just what they want us to think.

So, here is how The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast looks in real life.

Morfydd Clark aka Galadriel

Clark looks pretty just like her character in the show. Unlike Galadriel who’s stern and adventurous, her actress seems to be more laid back and knows when to have fun. But seriously, it’s like the only modifications made to Clark so she can go play her character was to put on elf ears and makeup and call it a day.

Robert Aramayo aka Elrond

Just like his character in the show, Aramayo looks fancy but more laidback compared to Elrond. He is definitely a fun dude despite being known to star in other fantasy genre shows like Game of Thrones. Aside from that, he looks like a lively guy in real life.

Ismael Cruz Cordova aka Arondir

In The Rings of Power, Arondir is a tough and brave character who was sent to the watch post to keep Middle-earth safe. He’s willing to risk his life to figure out what happened to that one town that was destroyed. But as for Cordova himself, his Instagram photos tell us one of two things. He’s either a genuine tough guy, or a giant softie. Either way, it’s a total contrast to who his character is.

Benjamin Walker aka High King Gil-galad

For someone who plays a king, let alone a high king of the elves, you’d expect the actor to be eloquent as well. Nope. Based on his Instagram, Walker is a laid-back fellow with a wholesome life. He likes to joke around at conventions, and he even wore a dress in the past. But in the end, he’s talented enough to play the role of the ruler of Linden.

In the show, Nori is young, innocent, and just filled with adventure. The character emits innocent vibes and wants to explore outside her village. In real life, Kavenagh is similar to her character, and gives off the vibe of a calm, pretty soul. While she hardly posts selfies on her Instagram account, it is clearly seen that she is a mature young woman with a prosperous acting career ahead of her.

Megan Richards aka Poppy Proudfellow

And just like her co-star, the same can be said for Richards. In the show, her character keeps tabs on Nori as she doesn’t want her to get into trouble. Also, Poppy looks like a simple Harfoot who currently likes her situation. But in real life, she is very pretty and in contrast to Poppy, she likes to travel.

Owain Arthur aka Prince Durin IV

Prince Durin is a buffy and strong dwarf who will make a great king someday. He is stern and grouchy but within reason. But in real life, Arthur isn’t that burly guy we see in the show. He’s someone who likes to have fun and hangs out with his pet dog. Also, he must have gone through a massive transformation in wardrobe and makeup, seeing as he doesn’t look exactly like his character.

Unfortunately, not all of the cast members have Instagram accounts. And while some of the actors who do rarely post, it’s interesting to see how different they all look compared to the characters in the show. While they all look beautiful, burly, or just plain and simple, they all become completely different people in real life.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.