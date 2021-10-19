Here’s The Full Run-Down Of What’s Coming On Disney Plus Day

In the two years since its launch, Disney Plus has successfully carved out a place for itself in the hyper-competitive streaming market. Since then we’ve seen an initial trickle of content turn into a steady flow, with the network gaining popularity due to its streaming blockbuster debuts over the pandemic (albeit to some controversy).

On November 12th, the Mouse House celebrates ‘Disney Plus Day’, which will see some big additions to the platform. Most high-profile will be the streaming debuts of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise. These will both be available to stream for all subscribers now that their theatrical runs have concluded. Here’s the teaser video:

Other big names coming that day are Pixar short Ciao Alberto, a Frozen spinoff series called Olaf Presents, the premiere of Home Sweet Home Alone (though that last one doesn’t appear in this trailer), new episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and a The Simpsons short “paying tribute to Disney Plus’ brands” (ew). Several Disney Animation shorts will also hit the service, including Frozen Fever,” “Feast,” ”Paperman,” and Mickey Mouse short “Get A Horse!”.

Sadly we’re not getting a new Star Wars show until The Book of Boba Fett begins late in the year, but to keep those hype fires burning, the network will air a special about the fictional and production history of Boba Fett as part of the day’s celebrations.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek billed all this as:

“This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.”

Inspiring words, Bob. However you slice it, a bunch of new content is coming your way. With Hawkeye also coming in November, it looks like a good month to be a Disney Plus subscriber. See you on November 12th.